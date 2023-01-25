Scattered snow showers will affect western and north central Nebraska today (Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023) into tonight. Snow squalls are possible. Hazards of a snow squall include rapid and significant reduced visibility, potential for flash freezing, rapid onset of moderate to heavy snowfall and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph.
The weekend may start with accumulating snow, with the greatest potential north of Hwy 2 and highest totals north of Hwy 20/
