Light to moderate snowfall will spread over the Sandhills tonight (Wed., Feb. 8, 2023) especially near the Pine Ridge, according to the National Weather Service. Light accumulations with blowing snow is possible.
Tomorrow show showers will spread over western and north central Nebraska into the afternoon with the potential for snow squalls. Hazards with squalls include rapid and significant reductions in visibility, potential for flash freezing on roadways causing hazardous travel conditions, rapid onset of moderate to heavy snow fall and northwest gusts in excess of 40 mph. There is no safe place on roadways during a snow squall.
