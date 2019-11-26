According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte, heavy snow will spread northeast through southwest and north central Nebraska today (Nov. 26, 2019).
One inch per hour of snowfall rates should develop with two inches per hour possible locally.
Visibility will decrease to 1/2 in heavy snow with some areas down to 1/4 mile.
NWS says there is the possibility for blizzard conditions and are closely monitoring the storm for a possible upgrade to a blizzard warning.
Weather conditions will improve this evening and Wednesday but not before additional snow falls.
Snow fall in the Custer County area is forecast to be 3-4 inches through the morning with a possible 6-8 this afternoon. A possible 1-2 inches could fall during the evening.
