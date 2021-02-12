According to graphics released early this morning by the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, the heaviest snow fall accumulation expected over the weekend is now centered on Hooker County in the Sandhills where more than six inches of snow may fall.
Custer County is now in the 4-6 inch range with 3-4 inches through tonight (Friday, Feb. 12, 2021) and an additional 2-3 Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Wind chill values of -20 or colder are expected today (Friday, 2-12-21) and tomorrow with -30 or lower expected Sunday and Monday mornings. -20 is forecast for Tuesday morning, Feb. 17.
A Wind Chill Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through Monday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory may be issued for Tuesday. The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of southwestern Nebraska.
Wind chills of -40 are lower are possible for some areas of the Sandhills on Monday.
Wind chills of 20 below may cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes and as little as 10 minutes for wind chills values 30 below or colder.
Hypothermia can occur is precautions are not taken. This extreme cold is dangerous to both people and animals.
