Snow totals have been adjusted for the snow storm expected to begin today (Friday,March 13, 2020) with the heaviest snow fall of 6-8 inches now expected to be in Arthur County in Nebraska with 4-6 inches forecast for most of central, southwest and northern Nebraska.
Cherry and Brown Counties have been added to the Winter Storm Warning.
Boyd and Keya Paha have been added to the Winter Storm Advisory.
Rain and snow will spread northward into the area this morning. Rain will change to all snow late this afternoon and snow will continue Saturday morning. Southeast winds are expected to be around 10-20 mph with gust of to 25-30 mph.
This will be a fairly wet snow with temperatures above freezing except during the nighttime hours which should limit blowing and drifting, however some blowing and drifting is possible.
