Custer County received a dusting at most from last night's snow system that moved through the state. Holt County, on the other hands, has reports of four to more than eight inches of snow. Here are some totals as reported by the National Weather Service.
- 3 inches, Mullen (Hooker County)
- 4 inches, Creighton (Knox County)
- 5 inches, Chambers (Holt County)
- 5 inches, 15 miles south of O'Neill
- 5 inches, Inman (Holt County)
- 6 inches, Atkinson (Holt County)
- 6.5 inches, O'Neill (Holt County)
- 6.5 inches, five miles SW of Amelia (Holt County)
- 7 inches, Crofton (Knox County)
- 7.5 inches, 1 mile W of Crofton
- 8 inches, four miles ENE of Crofton
- 8.5 inches, seven miles NE of Page (Holt County)
- 8.5 inches, nine miles S of Monowi (Boyd County)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.