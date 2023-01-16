Several changes have been made to the forecast regarding the winter storm that is to arrive mid-week including upgrading part of the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Nebraska.
Meterologist Amanda Viken with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte said that the anticipated track of the storm has shifted northward. "The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded north," she said. "And there's now a warning for parts of southwest, north central and central Nebraska."
Significant snowfall amounts with this storm have been updated to predict 8 to 12 inches of snow in a band from Ogallala and North Platte to Broken Bow and Burwell and on east to Albion and Norfolk. Grand Island and parts of I-80 could see 8 to 12 inches of snow as well.
Viken said forecast amounts could change if the system continues its trend northward.
For central Nebraska and the Custer County area, precipitation is likely to start around midnight Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) and last through Wednesday. Winds will be north-northwesterly with gusts up to 20 and 25 mph possible. "There will be areas of blowing snow," Viken said.
Ice and extreme wind chills are not expected to be part of the storm. There may be some ice in the initial transition in southwestern Nebraska however, due to the cold temps elsewhere, "there's not much of ice potential," Viken said. She added, "We're not anticipating extreme wind chills. High temps will be in the 20s and low temps will be in the teens."
