Several changes have been made to the forecast regarding the winter storm that is to arrive mid-week including upgrading part of the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Nebraska.

Meterologist Amanda Viken with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte said that the anticipated track of the storm has shifted northward. "The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded north," she said. "And there's now a warning for parts of southwest, north central and central Nebraska."