The National Weather Service is continuing to monitor a snow system that will bring accumulating snow to portions of southwest and central Nebraska. Snow is forecast to begin Friday (March 13, 2020) and last through the day Saturday.
Garfield and Loup Counties have been added to the current Winter Storm Watch. Other counties in Winter Storm Watch are are Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Valley, Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo.
According to graphics by the National Weather Service, Custer, Blaine, Logan and Arthur Counties in Nebraska have the greatest potential for 6 inches or more of snow accumulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.