According to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, a late season storm could bring as much as three inches of snow to a good part of Custer County by Friday evening (04/16/21).
That's not as much as the 4-6 inches of snow that could fall in an area from Ellsworth to Hyannis then south to Arthur, Oshkosh, Ogallala, Grant and Imperial.
The NWS says the Chappell and along the Nebraska border of northeast Colorado may see 6 to 8 inches of snow.
A wintry mix will develop Thursday and change to all snow Thursday night into Friday morning when most of the snow will accumulate. Significant accumulation of snow could occur in portions of the panhandle and western Nebraska.
Wind is not expected to be a factor with the wet nature of the snow. Sustained winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts general around 20 mph.
Some snow could accumulate on untreated surfaces/roads during the overnight Thursday into Friday. The wet nature of the snow could be tough on young livestock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.