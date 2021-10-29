Accumulating snowfall will be possible Sunday night and into Monday with the greatest chance for accumulating snowfall across the Western Sandhills and southwest Nebraska.
A narrow corridor of 1 to 2 inches is possible along and near I-80 from the Holdrege area to Sidney and points west.
Winds are expected to be light out of the southeast on Sunday night and into Monday, general less that 10 mph.
Saturday is forecast to be sunny and breezy in central Nebraska with a high of 64. Sunday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 44. Monday there will be a chance for both snow, mainly before 11 a.m. and a mix and then rain, with a high temp of 40.
