The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect this evening for all of western and north central Nebraska.
Snowfall totals have been adjusted, as heavier snowfall projections have shifted northward. Ice accumulation forecasts have been decreased slightly.
The latest graphic from the National Weather Service shows 4 to 6 inches forecast for southern Custer County and 6 to 8 for the northern part of the county. Eight to 12 inches is in the forecast for the northern part of the state.
Wind gusts on Saturday and Sunday morning could be in the 20s and 30s. Winds grow stronger Sunday afternoon with gusts in the upper 30s and lower 40s. On Monday, gusts could be in the mid 40s for part of north central Nebraska and in the 30s elsewhere.
