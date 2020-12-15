According to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, Broken Bow received 5 inches of snow by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A measurement of 5.4 inches was reported eight miles WSW of Callaway.
Freezing drizzle developed last night over portions of southwest Nebraska and spread northeast into the central Sandhillls, transitioning into snow in the late evening hours. By 10 p.m., it was snowing in Broken Bow.
Snowfall continued into Tuesday with light snow into the late afternoon. Snowfall amounts were highest over portions of southwest Nebraska where three to five inches of snow were reported.
While it looked like maybe more than five inches of snow fell in areas of Custer County, the good news is that warmer and mild weather is forecast to return. Wednesday should have mostly sunny skies and a high around 39.
