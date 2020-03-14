Snowfall reports through 2:30 PM CT Saturday, March 14, 2020
• Bassett 6.2 inches of snowfall
• Merna 6.1 inches of snowfall
• Butte 4.9 inches of snowfall
• Brady 4.6 inches of snowfall
• Ansley 4.5 inches of snowfall
• 28 SW Ainsworth 4.0 inches of snowfall
• 2 S. Springview 3.0 inches of snowfall
• Atkinson 3.5 inches of snowfall
• North Platte 3 ENE 2.1 inches of snowfall
Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to be possible through tonight (3/14/20), but the threat for snow is over
