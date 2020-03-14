Three snowflakes graphic

Snowfall reports through 2:30 PM CT Saturday, March 14, 2020

• Bassett 6.2 inches of snowfall

• Merna 6.1 inches of snowfall

• Butte 4.9 inches of snowfall

• Brady 4.6 inches of snowfall

• Ansley 4.5 inches of snowfall

• 28 SW Ainsworth 4.0 inches of snowfall

• 2 S. Springview 3.0 inches of snowfall

• Atkinson 3.5 inches of snowfall

• North Platte 3 ENE 2.1 inches of snowfall

Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to be possible through tonight (3/14/20), but the threat for snow is over

