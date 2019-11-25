Up to nine inches of snow is possible in Custer County with the snow storm that is moving into Nebraska today (Nov. 25, 2019). Ten inches of snow may fall in the southern part of the panhandle and parts of northeast Nebraska.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte, snow will begain in north central Nebraska this evening. A couple of inches could accumulate by midnight. Custer County probably won't see accumulating snow until after midnight and could have three to four or more inches of snow on the ground by 6 a.m. Tuesday. Southwest Nebraska could wake to four to six inches of snow.
The snow will continue throughout the day, tapering off in the northern Sandhills by Tuesday afternoon with another four to six inches of snow possible in the central part of the state. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, the heaviest snow will have moved to northeast Nebraska.
Winds will be a factor throughout the storm with maximum wind gusts in the high teens and twenties yet today and in the 30s after midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning could see gusts in the upper 20s to lower 30 in the Sandhills with gusts up to 38 and 37 mph not out of the question for Custer, Garfield and Wheeler Counties.
The greatest travel impacts will be Monday night through Tuesday night. Visibility could be down to 1/2 mile or less. Wind chills Wednesday morning could be between 5 below and 10 above.
