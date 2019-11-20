Some areas may receive up to two inches of snow with the system that's moving into central and northern Nebraska tonight, however, Mother Nature is not making it easy to determine who will get the snow.
In an early morning release, the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte said it's tough to predicting the locations of the highest snowfall which could be two or more inches.
A NWS graphic with a timestamp of 12:35 a.m. 11/20/19 shows possible pockets of 1-2 inches of snow in southern Garden County, northern Lincoln and southern McPherson and southern Logan Counties, northern Sheridan County and central Brown, Rock and Holt Counties.
Winds may gust up to 35 mph may coincide with brief periods of heavy snow during which visibility could fall to about a quarter of a mile.
The remaining areas affected by the storm are forecast to receive an inch or less of snow.
There may be some ice accumulations as the system will bring rain ahead of the snow. Accumulations of 0.01 to 0.03 inch may occur in Sheridan and western Cherry Counties as well as Brown, Rock and Holt Counties.
