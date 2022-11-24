This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In 1621, the first Thanksgiving took place in Plymouth Colony after the colonists had their first successful harvest. Thanksgiving soon became a day of prayer for blessings such as safe travels, military victories and rich harvests.
As a senior in high school, I am grateful for a lot. I do not acknowledge this very often, but I am very thankful for school, even though early mornings are not my favorite thing.
School has pushed me to seek out new experiences that lead me to new opportunities. Without the aid of the school, I would not have gotten to experience Girl’s State this past summer. My school has also helped me find what I am passionate about and how to achieve my goals. I have always enjoyed reading and writing, but I developed an interest
in photography as well with the help of the yearbook. With school, come our teachers and their dedication to their students. Educators make sacrifices every day and are very generous with their time and energy. I am beyond grateful for my education and our educators.
As an American citizen, I am grateful for even more. We, as Americans, enjoy freedoms most nations only dream about. We have the freedom to disagree with our government and voice our disagreement. Our children have access to a good education and a higher education should they choose that option. As Americans, we also have people willing to fight for our rights and protect our lives. The people who come before us and those who will be long after, are willing to put everything on the line and continue fighting for us. I am beyond thankful to be an American citizen.
There is so much to be thankful for and my list could probably make it to Pluto and back. I am grateful for being able to have an education. I am also beyond thankful for the people who continue fighting for my rights every day.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.