This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Sept. 9, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Even though it seems we have no extra time here at the Chief since we are so short of staff, this past weekend Chip and I went on a trip we had planned to Estes Park to meetup with friends for our 40th anniversary.
With all the staff changes we went through here, it was past the time to get the refund on the deposit for lodging, so we went forward. I can tell you, Mona, Christi and David worked tirelessly to get what they could ready for the Chief on Friday because of the Labor Day closing. As I write this, to say we are all stressed would be an understatement.
My only prayer is, we make deadline and get you all everything we need to this week!
If you see your area team or your coach without a comment this week, it is because we have no one to get us that. A HUGE thank you to those who have gotten us information.
Back to the time off. At Rocky Mountain National Park, we took a trail that was off the beaten path where a nine-mile road took us about three hours on a gravel surface. At the top of the summit a plaque read, “Here, your sprit can soar. And if you feel on top of the world – you are! No road in any U.S. national park takes you so high. You many find none more beautiful either.”
You look out over the expanse of mountain and felt peace looking over it all. It was hard to imagine how long it took to form the glaciers and how the vegetation and animals survive at the high elevation. They know how to survive, either hibernation or going to a lower elevation when the temperatures drop. They know how to take care of themselves.
That is what all the employees are currently doing at the Chief, we are serving. In some cases, we all could work 80 hours a week to print a paper we used to print a few months ago. We all cannot physically do that; we apologize to you that some news is not in the paper. Please be patient. I know someone is out there. You possibility know someone that could he an asset to this paper, please get us their information.
As for the saying above about feeling that you can soar from that spot we stood on, I also feel we soar right here in the beautiful area we live in. After we finally go to press today, I will have to go to that place in the country to soar once again and remember the feeling I had just a few short days ago.
