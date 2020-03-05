At least 75 farmers and ranchers attended the Arrow Seed Soil Health Conference held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow, according to Deb Girardin of Arrow Seed. "It went really well," Girardin said of the the third annual conference.
Jimmy Emmons of Dewey County, Okla., was the keynote speaker. From a business perspective, he believes improving soil health will improve his business's bottom line. He also spoke about recovery of a fire that destroyed nearly 300,000 acres of pasture and cropland in 2018.
Read more about Emmons and the Soil Health Conference in the March 12, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
