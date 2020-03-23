Did you see the Homework Challenge in the March 23 X-tra?
With youngsters home from school, many parents are looking for things to help keep the young minds occupied. Check out the X-tra when it arrives in the mail this Monday. On the back page, in full color, is "Kid's Corner," a selection of puzzles and questions for kids - of any ages! - to have fun with.
Students, take the "Homework Challenge!" Draw an act of kindness you recently performed and write about it. Take a photo of your drawing and email it to generalmanager@custercountychief.com. We will electronically share these with local assisted living facilities. Include your name, grade and school.
