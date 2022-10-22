This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 20, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Shall we talk about the weather this week? It always gives us something to talk about.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 20, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Shall we talk about the weather this week? It always gives us something to talk about.
Remembering how it was years ago. For example, I remember being able to wear my fall clothing shortly after Labor Day. This year, it was just a week ago that I put my sleeveless tops, shorts and sandals away.
Earlier this week, the winter coat felt really good. I am dog-sitting Nellie and on Monday, I took her out for a walk in the morning; my gloves and ear buds were worn for my comfort.
Right now, the high 50s low 60s feel cold.
If I write about the weather in February, I will be saying the 50s and 60s feel warm. I always say my blood needs to thicken a bit when we start to get colder weather.
The Kearney TV station on Monday night said some areas would reach record lows for this time of year. I was searching for a TV show I recorded on Monday night and ran across a 60 Minute piece that was recorded earlier in the spring. It was about the climate changing in England and France and how England is becoming a premier contender for high quality vineyards and growing grapes for wine and champion. One year, France received such cold temps they completely lost a year’s crop. France is also not getting the cold temps they need to eliminate some fungi and insects; England is now getting those cold temps that allow them to be on the wine playing field with France.
The change is all around us. Do you believe we could be planting corn in June with harvest in December some year?
Anything is possible, for sure, the weather will always give us something to talk about.
