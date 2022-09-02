Many of us study history. Dorothy Mason of Mason City has lived it. She will celebrate her 108th birthday on Sept. 11, 2022. Dorothy talked to the Chief about teaching, farming, the Dust Bowl, 9-11, Husker sports and WWI (Yes, that's World War I) in the Sept. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
