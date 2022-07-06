If you heard three volleys of gunshots in the south part of Broken Bow, you were hearing a salute to Charles Caesar Pyle.
About 4 p.m. today, descendants of Chas. Pyle, members of the American Legion and VFW and others gathered to dedicate a new gravestone where Pyle is buried in Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Pyle died in 1915. His grave was unmarked for decades. Research by Jim Downing of Texas who is married to Pyle's great niece Ann, combined with research by Tammy Hendrickson of the Custer County Museum and Marian Feddersen of the Custer County Veterans Office led to the erection of a white marble headstone from the Veteran's Service.
Read more about how Charles Caesar Pyle came to be remembered by family members in Texas and North Carolina and why a small crowd gathered on a hot day in Custer County to honor him. See it in the July 7, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
