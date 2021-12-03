When the Unicameral convenes on Wednesday, Jan. 5, several high-profile issues will be front and center. They will also be the focus of Nebraska Public Media’s “Speaking of Nebraska: 2022 Legislative Preview,” airing on television at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 16 on Nebraska Public Media.
On a special edition of the news series, legislative reporter Fred Knapp will moderate a discussion with key senators about new proposals to address some familiar issues, including changes to the state’s tax system, funding for K-12 education, flood control issues along the Lower Platte River, and economic development in Northern Nebraska and areas surrounding Lake McConaughy.
Knapp’s guests include State Sen. Mike Hilgers (District 21, Lincoln): State Sen. Lynne Walz (District 15, Fremont) and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan (District 39, Elkhorn).
“Speaking of Nebraska: 2022 Legislative Preview” also looks ahead at how senators will address spending federal COVID-19 funds and prison overcrowding.
“Speaking of Nebraska: 2022 Legislative Preview” airs on radio’s News/Classical station at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 17
It is available online at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/speakingofnebraska beginning Dec. 16.
Nebraska Public Media also begins gavel-to-gavel television coverage of the Nebraska Legislature when it convenes on Jan. 5. The multiplatform effort includes live broadcasts on the World television channel every day of the session and highlights of daily activity during radio’s NPR news programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
Live streaming and on-demand video are available on the Nebraska Public Media app.
