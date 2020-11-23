A hearing on levying special assessments in connection with the 2018 South 19th Avenue and South G Paving Improvements is one the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building City Auditorium.
After the hearing, the council will consider whether or not to approve the levying special assessments.
Also on the agenda is consideration of approving KENO funds for mulch and concrete in the One Box park, consideration of approving an engineering agreement for the Mud Creek Left Bank Levee, department head updates and closed session for evaluation of a job performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.