A Broken Bow special city council meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019). This meeting will be held if Mayor Jon Berghorst vetoes Resolution 2019-28.
Last Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2019-28 which set Jan. 14, 2010 for the date for the Mayoral Recall Election. As of this morning, Berghorst has not yet signed or vetoed the resolution.
If the Mayor vetoes the resolution, the meeting will be held and the City Council will vote on the veto.
If the Mayor doesn't sign the resolution, it will be automatically adopted and the meeting will not be held.
