Ballots for today's special recall election in Broken Bow are due by 5 p.m. at the Custer County Clerk's office. Ballots received after that time will not be counted.
Ballots have been in the hands of voters since late December. This has been an "all-mail" election in which voters could mail in their ballot or take it to the County Clerk's office at the Courthouse to deliver in person.
The ballot asks voters to mark either Yes or No on whether Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst should be removed from office.
It's expected that results will be available this evening.
