Today (Friday, Aug. 27, 2021), Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation calling a special session of the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. The special session will be limited to enacting legislation related to redistricting the boundaries of Supreme Court judicial districts, Public Service Commission districts, Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska districts, State Board of Education districts, Legislative districts, and Congressional districts.
The session will begin on Sept. 13, 2021.
A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found online at https://www.dropbox.com/s/xzvziu82z6xyb4i/2021%20Special%20Session%20Proclamation.pdf?dl=0
