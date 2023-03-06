A special session of the Broken Bow City Council has been scheduled at noon on Tuesday, March 7 to ratify the termination of the city administrator. Dan Knoell was dismissed from the position on Feb. 14. City officials have not yet commented, pending an internal investigation. The council next meets in regular session Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Special session for city council to ratify termination of city admin
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
