BROKEN BOW, Neb. - Eighteen signs have been purchased by the City of Broken Bow to help remind motorists of speed limits around schools.
Broken Bow Police Sgt. Shane Fiorelli showed one of the signs to the City Council at Tuesday evening’s meeting (Jan. 11, 2022).He recommended the signs be posted around the high school, middle school, elementary school and the Custer building where there is a school bus pickup and dropoff place.
Fiorelli referred Municipal Code 71.24 which reads, "It shall be unlawful for the driver of any vehicle, when passing premises on which school buildings are located and which are used for school purposes, during school recess or while children are going to or leaving school during the opening or closing hours, to drive the vehicle at a rate of speed in excess of 15 mph past the premises."
Three portable signs to warm motorists of students crossing streets have also been ordered but have not yet arrived. They will be used at the schools and at Custer. Fiorelli told the council that it is state law that motorists are to stop for students in crosswalks.
The $2,587 cost was paid for in part with a $1,500 grant from the Custer County Foundation. The city paid for the remaining $1,087. Fiorelli said the goal is to have all the sign up within 30 days.
In other city business, the council held a public hearing on an increase in mandatory trash fees but did not waive the three readings of the proposed Ordinance 1252. This means citizens of Broken Bow will have opportunity to weigh in on the decision.
If approved, Ordinance 1252 will increase the minimum monthly charge of trash pickup for residential household to $20.25 per month, an increase of $1 from $19.25. Small business rate would be $28.50, up from $26.25; medium business would be $39.50, up from $36.25; and large business would be $64.50, up from $60.25.
The rate increases were requested in response to an increase in the tipping fee at the Transfer Station.
The council approved the separation of the positions of Deputy City Clerk and Treasurer. A year ago Monday (Jan. 10), Jessica Owen was hired in the dual position. She will be on maternity leave in the spring and City Administrator Dan Knoell said, “We will need extra hands while she is out.”
The appointment of Paul Holland to the Board of Public Works was approved. He will serve a three year term ending in June, 2025. With his approved appointment, the Board of Public Works now has a quorum and power returns to the board from the city council.
The resignation of Jacob Holcomb as council member and president was voted on and approved by the council. Read about that in the Jan. 11, 2022 article titled, “Holcomb resigns from Bow City Council.”
The next City Council meeting is Jan. 26.
Broken Bow City Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
