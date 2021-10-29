Downtown Broken Bow will be overrun with goblins, unicorns, witches, superheroes, robots, dinosaurs and more this afternoon during the annual Trick or Treat "Sidewalks Spooks" organized by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses and organizations will be in and around the Square as well as a few sites only steps away in downtown for Trick or Treaters to visit.
The event is 3-5 p.m. today (Friday, Oct. 29, 2021) in Broken Bow.
The Broken Bow Public Library is hosting a drive-through Trick or Treat beginning at 4:30 p.m.
