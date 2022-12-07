Referee basketball

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (Dec. 6, 2022) The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus is offering the public an in-depth look at the issues contributing to a decreasing number of sports officials.

The campus will host a free informational Sports Officiating and Sportsmanship workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

