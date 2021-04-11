This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 8, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Spring, is it really you?
We can see signs of it - the greening of the hills, the buds of leaves on the lilacs and trees. Daffodils and tulips reaching for the sun, not yet blooming but reaching nonetheless. New spring calves are running and kicking.
We can hear it. It’s in the bawling of those calves. It’s in the song of the robins, finches, chickadees, larks and other birds. It’s in the far-above trilling of the Sandhill cranes as they ride thermals on their way north.
We can smell it. Maybe it’s a bit of rain in the air. Maybe it’s fresh overturned earth as some of us start, ever so slowly, because it’s still early, to prepare for planting.
We can feel it. The friendliness of the sun. The calmness of the morning. Muscles that don’t tense against the cold when stepping outside. We can feel the promise of things beginning again.
Spring, are you here to stay?
I don’t think we had that bad of a winter but it sure feels like it’s been a long one. Remember those ten days or so in February which eventually made breaking zero degree Fahrenheit seem like a heat wave? That was bad. Those ten days should count as twenty!
Between the cold and wind and the year-long pandemic, it seems like winter has lingered...and then lingered some more. Up until a few days ago, even when the sun came out, the wind had a chill to it.
Like winter, the pandemic, too, has long outstayed its welcome.
But just like the winter is giving way, we can also see signs that the pandemic’s hold on us is hopefully lessening. I emphasize “hopefully” with crossed fingers and prayers.
It’s not over, we should all know that. We still need to be cautious. However, with vaccines more available, with people getting out a little more, with people continuing to practice good protocols, it sure feels positive. After a long, long period of anxiety, it is good to be hopeful. It’s Easter, after all, the time of a promise fulfilled. It’s spring, a time of hope and rebirth.
This past weekend as temps went to 80 and above, I spent time outside doing minor yard work. (I think the official description is “puttering.”) I cleaned birdhouses and prepared them for new residents. I put up some fence to protect emerging tulips from deer. I checked over the lilies and irises that must think it’s spring, too, as they are sending up shoots. I noticed our tiny, tiny grape hyacinth peeking put from a clump of grass. I saw the rhubard leaves, all wrinkly and new, unfurling from bright pink stems.
It was all I could do to not dig in and plant! April can still bring us the cold so I wait, albeit a bit impatiently, and hope I still have the ambition in a couple of weeks! In the meantime, I’ll have the time to change my mind a dozen or more times about where the sunflowers will bloom this year in my yard!
As things begin to lighten and brighten, both from winter and from the pandemic, we also know that there were periods of intense grief for many.
My husband and I, within four days short of a year, each lost a “forever friend.” You know the kind. You haven’t seen or spoken to each other in months and when you do connect, it’s as if no time had passed. It’s total, unconditional acceptance and friendship, lots of love, tons of laughs and loads of fun.
Neither death was COVID-related yet COVID played a part. Last year, my friend’s large family had to decide amongst themselves who would attend the Rosary, the funeral and the burial. I said my goodbye through visitation. I’ve missed her fiercely over the past year.
This week, the service of my husband’s friend will be very simple, only a Rosary we’re told, due to COVID concerns. The family has already said they understand that many will not attend due to the pandemic and distance. This week we’ll share memories of sitting comfortably in our friend’s living room, raging together at the sometime craziness of our world, talking “am-bu-LANCE!” and doggie flavored ice cream and having a lot, and I mean, a lot, of laughs! Gosh, we’ll miss her.
Spring, it’s so good to see you. Stick around. We need you. In so many, many ways, we need you, perhaps this year more than ever.
