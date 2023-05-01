NSP - APRIL 30, 2023 - GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing death that occurred in Harvard Saturday evening.
At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday April 22, 2023), the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that had occurred at the residence of 503 4th Avenue in Harvard. The Sheriff’s Office responded and located one person with multiple stab wounds. The person, identified as Kristaff Gonzalez, 30, of Harvard, was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, but passed away on the way to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.