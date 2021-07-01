Nebraska state synopsis June 25 2021 COVID-19

Shown is the first page of the Nebraska report at https://healthdata.gov/Community/COVID-19-State-Profile-Report-Nebraska/t9zc-ft7t for June 25, 2021.

The Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard concludes today (June 30, 2021), as the State of Nebraska exits the Coronavirus State of Emergency. Over the course of the pandemic, the site featured hospital capacity, ventilator availability, vaccine figures, hospitalizations, deaths, those tested and the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska data can now be requested through the Office of Public Records at DHHS.PublicRecords@Nebraska.gov.

Other websites that may be accessed for data include:

It’s important to note that these sites are not the responsibility of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). They may collect and report data differently from DHHS and may differ among themselves in how metrics are calculated or defined.

