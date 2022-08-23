The Nebraska State Fair, with its spacious skies and amber waves of grain, never forgets that freedom isn’t free.
In recognition of Iraqi and Afghanistan war veterans, the State Fair will honor veterans throughout the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Nebraska State Fair, with its spacious skies and amber waves of grain, never forgets that freedom isn’t free.
In recognition of Iraqi and Afghanistan war veterans, the State Fair will honor veterans throughout the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
“Every year, we recognize our ‘heroes proved in liberating strife,’ as ‘America the Beautiful’ says, through our annual Veterans Day,” Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director, said. “Thanks to our patriots, freedom isn’t just a dream, and we’re proud to honor them.”
A special program will be at 3 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.
Local veteran Ed Meedel will host the service. Steven Floyd will speak on “What Freedom Means to Me” and will also serve as grand marshal for that day’s parade. Chaplain Zachary Bruenningsend will offer the invocation and benediction.
A Ride-in Motorcycle Show and Service Dog Meet-and-Greet will follow the program.
Also on Tuesday, veterans from Central Community College will mingle throughout the grounds all day. The 28-foot Mobile Veterans Unit will be at the Heartland Events Center with information about resources available to Nebraska veterans.
The following veteran-related displays and activities will be available throughout the fair at the Nebraska Building:
The Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island. For more information, visit statefair.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.