Friday, July 22, 2022, the 10th annual Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo was held at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow. Utilities crews came from across the state to compete. Heavy rains the night before left Trotter Arena filled with mud and water however, as CPPD general manager Rick Nelson said, “This is what our guys work in. It’s exactly what happens when a storm comes through.” See more photos and read about the rodeo in the July 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief, in the mail and hitting newsstands on Wednesday.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- National High School Rodeo Finals
- National High School Rodeo
- National High School Rodeo
- National High School Rodeo
- City crews assisting with tree, branch debris removal
- Are you ready for Custer County Fair!
- Aunt Bonnie's lilies
- Paving begins on Ryno Rd
- National High School Rodeo
- Tree dump open all week following storm
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.