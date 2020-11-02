Watch all the action safely from home when the “NSAA State High School Volleyball Championships” air live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, Nov. 7 on NET.
The championship match-ups begin at 9 a.m. CT with class D-2, followed by Class D-1.
The afternoon games will start at 2 p.m. CT with Class C-2, followed by Class C-1.
The evening matches will start at 7 p.m. CT with Class B, followed by Class A.
There will be a minimum of 30 minutes between the classes to allow time to clean the arena between matches.
Sportscaster Larry Punteney will call the action and former Husker volleyball standout Kathi Wieskamp will offer color commentary. Ryan Mix will give the sideline reports.
The championships will also be streamed at netNebraska.org or the NET Nebraska App.
“NSAA State High School Volleyball Championships” is a production of NET Sports, Nebraska’s Home for Sports, in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.