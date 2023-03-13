Weather Awareness Week is March 27 -31 with a State tornado drill Wednesday. March 29.
Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, March 29 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in many of the Region 26 towns. This is a time to review your tornado plan for taking shelter either at work or at home.
Region 26 will also be testing their CodeRED emergency alerting system, in each county next week each county. Residents and businesses in Region 26 will receive a test call if you have registered with CodeRed.
The recording might ask for you to press any key to listen to the message. The test call-out will come from phone number 308-942-3462 and text from 76993. Weather alerts would come from 1-800-566-9780.
If you are not signed up to receive the CodeRED alerts, you may do so by calling the Region 26 office at 308-942-3461 if you live in Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley or Sherman counties. You do not need to register again if you have signed up before. If you have a prerecorded message on your phone, CodeRED alerts will not come through.
On your cellphone it might show as a spam call since we are sending out so many at one time. That is a good reason to save the number listed to help you identify that it is a good number to answer. Any emergency call out from Region 26 will come from 308-942-3462.
