The National Weather Service offices that serve the state of Nebraska will be conducting a TEST Tornado Drill today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. CDT / 9 a.Am MDT in support of Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Nebraska. NWS North Platte will only activate our western and north central weather radio transmitters for the TEST.
The National Weather Service will use the Required Weekly Test (RWT) EAS code for the TEST Tornado Warning. The backup days are Thursday, March 24 or Friday, March 25th if we have severe weather or impactful winter weather in the area today (March 23, 2022).
Here is the timeline for the drill:
0900 AM MDT/1000AM CDT....All NWS offices serving Nebraska will issue a Required Weekly Test (RWT) code for the tornado drill and read a TEST tornado warning script with additional safety/preparedness wording. This will be broadcast with EAS and 1050Hz tones on NOAA Weather Radio. The full tornado drill will consist of the following
- Required Weekly NOAA Weather Radio Test
- NAWAS notification to NE Warning Points - this will come from the NWS state liaison office in Omaha
- NWSChat
- Social Media
* Note - There will be no official TEST Text Tornado Warning product sent from the NWS.
Notice, this test will not be activating the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) messaging system on cell phones.
It will be optional for county and local emergency managers to activate their outdoor warning sirens. Feel free to forward this information to your local jurisdictions and agencies for situational awareness. Here as always if you have any questions!
