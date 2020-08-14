The following is a statement from Broken Bow Public Schools superintendent Darren Tobey released today (Friday, Aug. 14, 2020).
BBPS was informed late last night that a staff member tested positive for COVID. In working with the Loup Basin Health District, we decided to close the MS/HS building today, Aug. 14, as a precautionary measure.
The PK-5 buildings remain open and are running a normal school day.
This staff member was not in attendance at school yesterday.
We are working closing with the Loup Basin Public Health District to contact trace, and anyone asked to quarantine will e contacted by the Loup Basin health Department.
All school events and practices are suspended for the time being.
Any questions should be directed to Darren Tobey at 308-930-0651.
As more information becomes available, we will share that with you immediately
Yesterday (Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020) was the first day of school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.