The following are statements from Nebraska's Congressional representatives on the death of Qassem Soleimani's death.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement after an airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the designated terrorist organization known as Iran’s Quds Force:
“The United States takes threats against its safety and security seriously. Qassem Soleimani was a long-time terrorist, who sought to export chaos and theocracy around the Middle East and was directly involved in the killings of hundreds of Americans. The President’s decisive action sends a message that while our goal must be peace, the United States will not tolerate Iranian provocations or further attacks on Americans.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today (Jan. 3, 2020) regarding the U.S. military operation that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force:
“The president has authority and responsibility to protect American lives and interests when they are threatened. Over the past several months Iran has sharply escalated its pattern of aggression against the United States, our allies, and our partners. The United States does not seek a war with Iran; President Trump repeatedly demonstrated restraint, and Iran’s leaders were given the opportunity to turn from the path of violence and escalation. They did not. Having seen the resolve of the United States to defend itself, I hope that Iran will end their destructive behavior and choose a more rational path.”
LINCOLN, NEB. - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding an operation that killed Iranian General and terrorist Qassem Soleimani:
"This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans. The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our servicemembers who got the job done. Tehran is on edge - the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians - and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.