This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There’s less yelling on TV and radio and fewer angry postcards showing up in the mail. Shhh...don’t disturb it. It’s the post-election quiet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There’s less yelling on TV and radio and fewer angry postcards showing up in the mail. Shhh...don’t disturb it. It’s the post-election quiet.
While I’ve been elbow-deep in local election results, I’ve purposefully kept a healthy distance from national politics this past week. Whatever will be, will be. When the dust settles, there will be time enough to get riled up about things again.
For now, however, quiet.
Don’t let the it fool you, however. Donnis and I remain serious about our plans to work on campaign reform. I’ve heard from more than one reader that they liked what they read in last week’s paper. I’ve also received an email or two from readers with comments on campaign reform. We will get ideas and suggestions organized. It will be interesting to see how far we get and where, if any, opposition pops up.
For right now, though, I’m turning a good amount of attention to getting ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I’m also working on projects around the house.
You may remember that I did an article on Annie Sloan Chalk paint from Chapin’s this summer. I was inspired to get painting myself! Two Junk Jaunt finds (a small cupboard and a small box with a hinged lid) and a small shelf have already been transformed. A storage-box, an old mirror frame and a big cupboard are next. When I bought my new cell phone last week, I said I wanted a red one, however, only black was available. When it was jokingly suggested that I paint it. I said, “Don’t say that! I’m in a painting frenzy!” Heck, I think even the cats are getting nervous. They have nothing to worry about...yet.
This time of year can get frantic with holiday preparations and expectations yet it also brings us natural quiet. We can take advantage of the quiet to recharge our batteries and be creative. We can also use it to make plans. Like, the other night when I sat in my living room looking back at the kitchen and visualized a new shade of paint for the windows over the sink.
Yes, plans like that and, of course, like those for campaign reform.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.