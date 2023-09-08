This column by Kelli Loos first appeared in the Sept. 7, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Every time you turn around people and organizations are spending money like crazy because, “they got a grant.” While some grants truly go to help where help is most needed and are generated by donations and fundraising efforts, my problem is with federal grants.
I can’t believe that people think taking every federal dollar you can get your hands on is a good idea. It is not free money! It is our taxes, which just keep going up.
Meanwhile, since the federal government is already spending more than they take in, they are actually borrowing money to give out these “free” grants.
As of Monday noon on Labor Day, 2023, our US National Debt was $32,834,887,240,906. Do you even know how much that is? It is nearly $33 trillion dollars and that amounts to $97,857 per citizen, which is a figure I think we can all get a better grasp of. The US debt that is held by foreign countries is over $7 trillion dollars. What happens when these foreign countries want their money?
From solar farms to schools taking ESSER funds to carbon pipelines and wind turbines, nobody really wins except those with a finger in the kitty. The people getting stuck with the bill for this “free money” are your grandkids, your great-grandkids and many more generations to come. Every federal grant has strings from what you can teach to how you can generate electricity, be it the most efficient or effective way or not. They may promise your fire department a new truck but that won’t replace the personnel who are lost when their subsidized CO2 pipeline explodes.
These governmental get-rich-schemes are benefitting foreign-owned wind turbine and solar companies that promise riches while they steal the easements through eminent domain or talk landowners into signing over control of their property. Landowners still pay the taxes and take the pittance they are given. What happens when the turbines are out of commission? Landfills will overflow with toxic waste and that will be someone else’s problem.
Stop thinking federal grants are “free money.” Our country wasn’t built on people getting something for nothing. Stop robbing the piggy banks of the next generation. If an new project or program needs a subsidy to keep standing, then it can’t stand on it’s own and it has no business taking money from kids!!
