Parts of central Nebraska could see 1 to 2 inches of snow today through tomorrow (Feb. 23-24, 2022) according to the National Weather Service.
An area from southwest Nebraska including Sidney, Ogallala, Imperial and McCook and stretching northeast to encompass North Platte, Mullen Broken Bow and Burwell and onto O'Neill is forecast for 1 to 2 inches of snow with areas in southwest Nebraska forecast for 2 inches.
Winds will be light so little blowing snow is expected.
Wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold through the rest of the morning. As winds decrease this afternoon, wind chills will not be as much as a factor but it will still remain cold. Wind chills in the negatives are expected at least through Thursday.
Today's high (Wed/ 02/23/22) is forecast to reach 11. Tomorrow's high is forecast for 17. Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 24 in central Nebraska.
