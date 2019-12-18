Blood donation drive bag gold

During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood is needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Blaine County

Dunning

1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandhills Public School, 107 Gandy Avenue, PO Box 29

Box Butte County

Alliance

1/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Highland Park Care Center, 1633 Sweetwater Ave

Cherry County

Valentine

1/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 400 West 5th Street

Custer County

Ansley

12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ansley Auditorium, 720 Douglas

Broken Bow

1/15/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center, 145 Memorial Drive, PO Box 250

Merna

12/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 428 East Center

Holt County

Ewing

1/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 119 North Spruce St.

Stuart

1/8/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Stuart Auditorium, 2nd and Parnell

Hooker County

Mullen

1/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandhills Community Bible Church, 84242 S HWY 97, PO Box 372

Howard County

Saint Paul

12/20/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howard County Medical Center, 1113 Sherman St.

12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave

Scotts Bluff County

Mitchell

1/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mitchell Care Center, 1723 23rd Street

Sherman County

Loup City

1/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Loup City Community Center, 803 O St

Valley County

North Loup

12/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., North Loup Community Center, 112 S B Street

Ord

1/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley County Health System Foundation, 207 S. 26th St.

1/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veteran's Club, 246 S. 15th St.

Wheeler County

Bartlett

1/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Central High School, 600 Randolph St.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

