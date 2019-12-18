During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood is needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Blaine County
Dunning
1/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandhills Public School, 107 Gandy Avenue, PO Box 29
_______________
Box Butte County
Alliance
1/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Highland Park Care Center, 1633 Sweetwater Ave
_______________
Cherry County
Valentine
1/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 400 West 5th Street
_______________
Custer County
Ansley
12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ansley Auditorium, 720 Douglas
Broken Bow
1/15/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center, 145 Memorial Drive, PO Box 250
Merna
12/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 428 East Center
_______________
Holt County
Ewing
1/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 119 North Spruce St.
Stuart
1/8/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Stuart Auditorium, 2nd and Parnell
_______________
Hooker County
Mullen
1/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandhills Community Bible Church, 84242 S HWY 97, PO Box 372
_______________
Howard County
Saint Paul
12/20/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howard County Medical Center, 1113 Sherman St.
12/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave
_______________
Scotts Bluff County
Mitchell
1/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mitchell Care Center, 1723 23rd Street
_______________
Sherman County
Loup City
1/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Loup City Community Center, 803 O St
_______________
Valley County
North Loup
12/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., North Loup Community Center, 112 S B Street
Ord
1/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley County Health System Foundation, 207 S. 26th St.
1/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veteran's Club, 246 S. 15th St.
_______________
Wheeler County
Bartlett
1/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Central High School, 600 Randolph St.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.