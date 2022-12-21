Christmas shopping window

Yes, it's going to be very cold and somewhat snowy over the next few days. What better reason to stay close to home and shop local with your own neighborhood stores and merchants! Everything from clothes and decor to furniture and tools, you can find it locally. There's still time to shop today, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Stores and retailers will be open Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 and, of course, Saturday, Dec. 24! Gather the family, bundle up and stop in at local stores!

