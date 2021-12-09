Snow is expected to start in northwestern Nebraska tonight (Thursday, 12/09/21) and spread east over the northern part of the state.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in North Platte reports that heavy snowfall rates of one inch per hour will be possible in northwestern and north central Nebraska, especially for areas along the South Dakota border.
A Winter Storm Warning begins at 5 p.m. this afternoon for the following counties in Nebraska: Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Boyd and Holt. The heavier snow falls in the eastern portion of this area will be along and north of Hwy 20.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight for counties south of the warning: Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Grant, Artur, Hooker, McPherson, Tomas, Logan, Blaine, Loup, Garfield and Wheeler. These counties could see one to three inches of snow. Further south, along I-80, there could be about an inch of snow.
North wind of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 will result in reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
Areas of expected heaviest snow have shifted slightly north. In the Gordon area and along the South Dakota border, accumulations could be as much as 8 to 12 inches.
Valentine and Butte could see 6-8 inches. An area from Alliance and Mullen to Ainsworth and O’Neill is forecast to see 4 to 6 inches.
Mullen and Burwell could see 3 to 4 inches, with an area from Ogallala to Broken Bow forecast at this time for 1 to 2 inches.
No rain is forecast with this storm, all precipitation is expected to be snow according to the NWS.
NWS reports the storm system was just offshore in the early hours of today (12/09/21). As it moves inland and eastward, the areas of heaviest snow may shift some.
