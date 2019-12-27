The storm moving into Nebraska for the weekend will be of long duration with periodic breaks according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte. Jurgensen outlined the weekend long event during a briefing Friday at noon.
It will begin Friday night and last through Sunday night, with some possible lingering effects into Monday (Dec. 30, 2019).
The two time periods of greatest concern are Friday night - Saturday morning and Saturday night - Sunday. Accumulating snow and ice may make travel hazardous and potentially dangerous, Jurgensen said.
Winds will enter into the weather equation but not until later in the storm, with the highest wind expected on Sunday and into Monday. With the combination of ice, snow and wind, there is a potential for tree damage and power outages.
The highest forecast amounts of snow is for far north-central Nebraska. Some models show 12 to 18 inches possible, however, Jurgensen said "13 inches max" for that area. According to graphics, Custer County could see 8-12 inches of snow along with much of the Sandhills stretching into Cherry County.
Freezing rain should begin tonight (De. 27, 2019) and change over to snow. Jurgensen said there will be a lull Saturday. "When you wake up Saturday (and it's quiet), be aware it's a break," he said. "It doesn't mean the forecast has changed."
Saturday night will bring more freezing rain changing to snow with it being all snow by Sunday morning.
An area of uncertainty about snowfall amounts stretches from southwest Nebraska (Stockville) to the northeast, taking in much of the central part of the state. The type of precipitation here will depend upon the temperatures. Temperatures on Saturday could rise above freezing in the area which means precipitation could fall as rain during the daytime then change to freezing at night.
Another area of uncertainty is in the Panhandle where the temps will impact how much ice accumulation there will be. At this point, there is less ice accumulation forecast for the Panhandle. Up to a quarter inch of ice may be possible for southwestern Nebraska, central Nebraska and north central Nebraska.
"The big message - expect a lot of moisture," Jurgensen said. With the combination of rain, ice and snow, many areas will see a half inch or more of precipitation with central Nebraska, from the Kansas border to the South Dakota border, and much of northeast Nebraska seeing a 1 to 1 1/2 inch of moisture.
Travel will be difficult due to ice, snow and winds. On Saturday wind will peak west of Hwy 83 with gust of 30-35 mph. Sunday gusts could hit 35-40 mph with gusts of 40 mph not impossible on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.