Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.