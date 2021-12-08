Northern parts of Nebraska could see several inches of snow Thursday through Friday while areas to the south will see less, according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.
The storm system bringing the snow s currently over the Gulf of Alaska and will be dropping south over British Columbia and then moving east across the Rockies.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the path of the system has shifted a bit north from what was originally expected. A more accurate idea of the path will be known after its movement tonight.
Currently there are no changes to the Winter Storm Watches in Nebraska, with one from Cherry County west starting at 5 p.m. MT tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021) and the other for points eastward beginning at 12 midnight tomorrow.
The system has plenty of moisture in it, according to the NWS, and will tap into some of the moisture that is feeding the storms over Hawaii and causing flooding there.
It’s expected that the system will bring “banded” snowfall, that is, a localized area of heavy snow with lighter snow around it. In Nebraska, the heaviest snow fall is expected to center on Dawes, Box Butter, Sheridan and western Cherry counties with totals of 6-10 inches possible.
The I-80 corridor in western and central Nebraska could see 1 to 2 inches, with the higher amounts in the western part of the state.
Snow is expected to begin in northwest Nebraska by 6 p.m. tomorrow and move east through the night. Areas further south and east may not see snow until later in the storm event. North Platte may not see snow until Friday morning with the wrap around winds.
NWS says forecast amounts may change, however, Custer County could see 2 to 3 inches, with the heaviest amounts in the north part of the county.
Winds will be blustery on Friday and could cause some areas of blowing snow.
