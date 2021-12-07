Snow is likely for parts of western and northern Nebraska this Thursday and Friday (Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 2021), according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte.
As of Tuesday afternoon, several inches of snow are possible for parts of the Panhandle and northern Nebraska.
Northerly winds on Friday will be gusty which may result in blowing snow.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday evening into Friday for the central Sandhills which could see more than six inches of snow over the two days.
Along I-80, areas of two inches are possible.
Percentages released by the NWS Tuesday afternoon shows a 68 percent chance that the north part of Custer County could see two inches of snow or more with areas to the south receiving less.
